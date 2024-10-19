Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 55 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528,660 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,138,000. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,912,000 after buying an additional 614,652 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 114.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,036,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,673,000 after acquiring an additional 552,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $181,622,000.

VUG opened at $392.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $376.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.80. The company has a market cap of $135.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $260.65 and a 52-week high of $393.71.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

