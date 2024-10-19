MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) PT Lowered to $95.00

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MGPI has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MGP Ingredients has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MGPI

MGP Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI opened at $61.86 on Wednesday. MGP Ingredients has a twelve month low of $59.10 and a twelve month high of $102.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.17. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. MGP Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is presently 11.09%.

Insider Transactions at MGP Ingredients

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $99,965.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 134,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,166,105.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGPI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients during the second quarter worth about $22,028,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 25.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,366,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,732,000 after purchasing an additional 276,675 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $23,059,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 21.7% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 387,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,333,000 after purchasing an additional 68,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 9.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 790,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,801,000 after purchasing an additional 68,278 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGP Ingredients

(Get Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.