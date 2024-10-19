Mesoblast (OTCMKTS:MEOBF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.72 and traded as high as $1.03. Mesoblast shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.
Mesoblast Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.73.
Mesoblast Company Profile
Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.
