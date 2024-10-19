Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. Takes $323,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in PepsiCo by 7.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,547,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,400,000 after purchasing an additional 905,468 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in PepsiCo by 7.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,147,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,632,000 after purchasing an additional 700,092 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,403,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,089,000 after acquiring an additional 561,465 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,130,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,030,000 after acquiring an additional 57,322 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 67.2% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,560,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,385 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,097,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,492,675. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.03 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.78 and its 200 day moving average is $172.13.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 79.94%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

