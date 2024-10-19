Mask Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $228.99 Million (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Mask Network has a total market cap of $228.99 million and $15.33 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mask Network has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One Mask Network token can currently be purchased for $2.29 or 0.00003351 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mask Network is news.mask.io. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mask Network is www.mask.io.

Buying and Selling Mask Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network (MASK) is a decentralized app (dApp) bridging web 2.0 and web 3.0. It integrates with social media, enabling seamless access to DeFi, secure file sharing, encrypted messaging, and NFT creation. Created by developers.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mask Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mask Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

