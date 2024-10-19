Marks Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Marks Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Oxford Lane Capital makes up 0.0% of Marks Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freestate Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 33.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ:OXLC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,039,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,253. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.33. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $5.78.

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $89.80 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 20.73%. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

Oxford Lane Capital Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

