Marfrig Global Foods (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Shares Up 2.6% – Here’s What Happened

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.38 and last traded at $2.38. 11,593 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 18,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

Marfrig Global Foods Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.18.

Marfrig Global Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marfrig Global Foods SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the food industry in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Beef North America; Beef South America; and Poultry, Pork and Processed Products BRF segments. The company produces, processes, distributes, and sells animal-based proteins, such as beef, pork, lamb, fish, and poultry; pastas, margarine, pet food, and plant-based proteins; hamburgers; and various ready-to-eat products, including frozen vegetables, lamb, fish, and sauces.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marfrig Global Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marfrig Global Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.