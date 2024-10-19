Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 102.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 50.0% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 48.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Melius Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $597.92.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.5 %

LMT stock opened at $609.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $413.92 and a 1-year high of $614.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $577.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $509.17. The firm has a market cap of $146.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.68 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 48.30%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

