Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Receives $48.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.75.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Live Oak Bancshares

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Oak Bancshares

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,929. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOB. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1,885.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Down 1.8 %

Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $49.34 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $50.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.41 and a 200-day moving average of $39.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.60.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $232.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.03%.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.