Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV) versus Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Critical Contrast

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) and Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.7% of Carvana shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Lazydays shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Carvana shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.5% of Lazydays shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Carvana and Lazydays”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carvana $11.67 billion 3.32 $450.00 million $2.28 83.91 Lazydays $987.99 million 0.02 -$110.27 million ($9.62) -0.13

Volatility & Risk

Carvana has higher revenue and earnings than Lazydays. Lazydays is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carvana, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Carvana has a beta of 3.44, indicating that its share price is 244% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lazydays has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Carvana and Lazydays, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carvana 1 10 8 0 2.37 Lazydays 0 2 0 0 2.00

Carvana currently has a consensus target price of $171.76, suggesting a potential downside of 10.22%. Lazydays has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.29%. Given Lazydays’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lazydays is more favorable than Carvana.

Profitability

This table compares Carvana and Lazydays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carvana 6.12% N/A -0.79% Lazydays -18.19% -35.04% -6.55%

Summary

Carvana beats Lazydays on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carvana

Carvana Co., together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices. The company also operates auction sites. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company offers RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, and after-market parts and accessories. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

