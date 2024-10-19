Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Apple (AAPL) ETF (NYSEARCA:AAPY) Shares Up 0.3% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Apple (AAPL) ETF (NYSEARCA:AAPY – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.84 and last traded at $27.84. Approximately 257 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.76.
Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Apple (AAPL) ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.10.
Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Apple (AAPL) ETF Company Profile
The Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Apple (AAPL) ETF (AAPY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Apple stock (AAPL) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and short-term fixed-income instruments.
