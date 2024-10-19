Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Reduces Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,990 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,163 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 200.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 695.5% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $499,290.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,021,690.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $871,685.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,364.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $499,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,021,690.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,904. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $15.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.93. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $16.03.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 55.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Argus boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HBAN

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.