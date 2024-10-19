Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,504 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,071 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 11.7% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 14.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 107,487 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $13,501,000 after acquiring an additional 13,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 5.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,620 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.67.

Oracle Stock Down 0.5 %

ORCL stock opened at $174.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company has a market cap of $484.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $178.61.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 41.24%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

