KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Purchases 136,610 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 42.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,610 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.7% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $30,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,840,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 168.5% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,324,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,605,000 after buying an additional 3,341,587 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,127,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,177,000 after buying an additional 2,389,144 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 350.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,223,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $82,572,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG stock opened at $68.75 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $48.13 and a 52 week high of $68.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.79. The company has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

