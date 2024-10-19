KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $2.21 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 419.1% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in 3M by 8.6% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 217,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 17,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 689.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at 3M
In related news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,659.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,486,484.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,659.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
3M Stock Performance
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. 3M had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 112.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.
3M Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. 3M’s payout ratio is -22.01%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on 3M from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.57.
3M Company Profile
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
