KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,425 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Red Tortoise LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 38.0% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $97.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.36 billion, a PE ratio of 105.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.23 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

