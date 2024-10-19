Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 26,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 7.3% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 58,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 42,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.22. 24,244,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,106,250. The company has a market cap of $165.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -487.17, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.44. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,800.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Daiwa America raised shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.91.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

