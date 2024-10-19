JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Takes Position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,068 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PATH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UiPath by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,936 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $911,741,000 after buying an additional 2,133,078 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,180,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of UiPath by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,783,571 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $35,296,000 after buying an additional 754,519 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of UiPath by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,552,921 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $32,371,000 after buying an additional 439,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UiPath by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,633,393 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $20,385,000 after buying an additional 892,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $575,388.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 849,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,498.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PATH stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.46. UiPath Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -65.32 and a beta of 0.88.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.69 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

