JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Sells 5,200 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lessened its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Blackstone by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 13,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 799,749 shares in the company, valued at $120,610,146.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,567,311.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.41.

Blackstone Trading Up 1.5 %

BX opened at $172.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $123.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.22. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.59 and a fifty-two week high of $175.94.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.90%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

