JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Reduces Position in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) by 32.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in Immunocore were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Immunocore by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Immunocore by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Immunocore by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Immunocore by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 87,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Immunocore by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Immunocore Stock Performance

NASDAQ IMCR opened at $34.38 on Friday. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $29.72 and a 1-year high of $76.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.18 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 5.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Immunocore ( NASDAQ:IMCR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $75.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.58 million. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 14.68% and a negative net margin of 19.16%. Immunocore’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IMCR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Immunocore from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Immunocore from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Immunocore in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Immunocore from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Immunocore

Immunocore Profile

(Free Report)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.