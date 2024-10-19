John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.52 and last traded at $61.39, with a volume of 8197 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.28.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.68.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

