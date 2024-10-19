JOE Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $131.25 Million (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Over the last week, JOE has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. JOE has a total market capitalization of $131.25 million and $3.80 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JOE token can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000517 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

JOE Token Profile

JOE’s genesis date was June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 371,075,908 tokens. JOE’s official Twitter account is @lfj_gg and its Facebook page is accessible here. JOE’s official message board is joecontent.substack.com. The official website for JOE is www.lfj.gg.

JOE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JOE is the native token of the decentralized exchange ‘Trader Joe’ on the Avalanche network. It is an ERC-20 based token used to facilitate various functionalities within the platform, such as governance, staking, and farming. Trader Joe is a decentralized trading platform built on the Avalanche network, designed to support secure and efficient decentralized applications. JOE tokens have multiple utilities within the Trader Joe ecosystem, including participating in governance, staking in liquidity pools to earn rewards, and yield farming activities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

