iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $334.03 and last traded at $333.21, with a volume of 12761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $332.12.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $320.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.92. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell 3000 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $320,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $737,000. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 82,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

