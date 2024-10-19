iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) is Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.9% of Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 216,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,673,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 68,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 42,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 34,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,766. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.67 and a 200-day moving average of $63.78. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.21 and a 12 month high of $68.32.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.