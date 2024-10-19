iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $86.29 and last traded at $85.99, with a volume of 1985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.38.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

