iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,290 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $11,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MBB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,289.5% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $94.13 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $85.28 and a 12 month high of $96.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.99.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.3177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.