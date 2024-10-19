iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 47.6% in the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 23,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 186.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.60. The company had a trading volume of 293,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,780,209. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.44 and a 200 day moving average of $110.51. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $120.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

