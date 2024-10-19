IoTeX (IOTX) Price Reaches $0.0411 on Top Exchanges

IoTeX (IOTX) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. One IoTeX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0411 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, IoTeX has traded up 5% against the US dollar. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $387.72 million and $7.55 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About IoTeX

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,441,372,459 coins and its circulating supply is 9,441,372,454 coins. The Reddit community for IoTeX is https://reddit.com/r/iotex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoTeX’s official website is www.iotex.io. The official message board for IoTeX is iotex.io/blog. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IoTeX

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX is a privacy-focused blockchain infrastructure for the Internet of Things (IoT) that aims to enable autonomous device coordination and create an open ecosystem for people and IoT devices to interact with proper incentives. It is based on Ethereum and uses the Roll-DPoS consensus mechanism for instant finality and high throughput to support millions of devices. The team includes over 30 researchers and engineers and the network has over 100 delegates and is fully open-source. The IOTX token is used for transactions, staking, governance, and registering new devices on the network. The IoTeX ecosystem includes projects such as Ucam, Pebble, Mimo DEX, and IoTeX Scout, among others. The team is headquartered in Silicon Valley and includes former Google, Facebook, and Uber employees.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

