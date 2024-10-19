Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.56 and last traded at $48.40, with a volume of 120225 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.10.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

