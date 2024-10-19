Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Shares Bought by Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF makes up 0.8% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Flagstar Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the second quarter worth $247,000. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the first quarter worth $248,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWL traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.57. 64,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,724. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.93. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $74.60 and a twelve month high of $100.07. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.