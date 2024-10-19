Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (ISDB) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 21st

Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:ISDB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1085 per share on Friday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st.
Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of ISDB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.14. 4,274 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.94.
Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF Company Profile
