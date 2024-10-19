Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (ISDB) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 21st

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2024

Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:ISDBGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1085 per share on Friday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st.

Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ISDB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.14. 4,274 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.94.

Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (ISDB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. ISBD is an actively managed fund that holds various fixed income securities of any rating while maintaining a portfolio maturity and duration between one and three years. ISDB was launched on Dec 9, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Dividend History for Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:ISDB)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.