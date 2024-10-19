Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd reduced its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 0.6% of JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 736.4% during the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.4% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.7 %

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $494.47 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $503.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $477.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $464.82.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.