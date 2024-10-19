Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 415.4% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.28, for a total value of $220,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,519.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.28, for a total transaction of $220,626.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,519.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total value of $1,304,631.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,507.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,120 shares of company stock valued at $25,528,753. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 10.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $521.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $483.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $437.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.07, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.85 and a 52 week high of $523.34.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $538.00 price target (up from $495.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.75.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

