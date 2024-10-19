Integris Wealth Management LLC Has $560,000 Stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Integris Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQI. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $468,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4,559.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $45.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,056. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.78. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $36.58 and a 1 year high of $47.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.