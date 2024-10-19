Inspire Advisors LLC Sells 271 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Inspire Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 4,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 32,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHKP. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.89.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $206.23 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $126.57 and a twelve month high of $210.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.64. The company has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

