Inspire Advisors LLC Sells 10,574 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Inspire Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,574 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Schlumberger by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 396,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,726,000 after purchasing an additional 51,637 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,901,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 788,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,217,000 after acquiring an additional 64,974 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB stock opened at $41.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $38.66 and a 52-week high of $60.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.08.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 35.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Dbs Bank began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.50 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.97.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,428.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares in the company, valued at $12,432,012.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,716 shares of company stock worth $9,048,624 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

