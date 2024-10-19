Inspire Advisors LLC Buys 689 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stride were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRN. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Stride during the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Stride by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Stride by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Stride during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Stride by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stride stock opened at $64.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.34. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.77 and a fifty-two week high of $88.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.95.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.15. Stride had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $534.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

LRN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Stride from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Stride in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Stride in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Stride in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.83.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

