Insider Selling: Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Major Shareholder Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $81,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,198,971 shares in the company, valued at $21,211,801.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bernhard Bruscha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 30th, Bernhard Bruscha sold 25,000 shares of Lantronix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $104,250.00.

On Thursday, September 12th, Bernhard Bruscha sold 31,630 shares of Lantronix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $136,641.60.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Bernhard Bruscha sold 8,435 shares of Lantronix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $33,740.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Bernhard Bruscha sold 23,949 shares of Lantronix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $96,753.96.

LTRX stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Lantronix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.95 million, a PE ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average of $3.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantronix

Lantronix ( NASDAQ:LTRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $49.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lantronix, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTRX. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 855,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 336,781 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Lantronix by 29.8% in the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 989,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 227,374 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Lantronix by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,022,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 159,671 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantronix by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 654,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 152,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 39.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Lantronix in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Lantronix in a report on Friday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lantronix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.30.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

