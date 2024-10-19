Insider Selling: EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director Sells $19,460.00 in Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) Director John L. Shields sold 973 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $19,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,840. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

EverQuote Trading Up 0.4 %

EVER opened at $19.24 on Friday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $28.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average of $21.83. The firm has a market cap of $668.11 million, a P/E ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.04.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $117.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.81 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 8.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverQuote

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in EverQuote by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,157,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,487,000 after purchasing an additional 30,577 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in EverQuote by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 30,699 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 244,503.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 293,404 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 1st quarter worth $2,167,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the second quarter valued at about $782,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on EverQuote from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, EverQuote currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.58.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

