Insider Selling: CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Director Sells 22,610 Shares of Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) Director Michael Hallat sold 22,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.71, for a total transaction of C$174,357.02.

CES Energy Solutions Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$7.68 on Friday. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 1 year low of C$3.28 and a 1 year high of C$8.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.18.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$553.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$544.70 million. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 8.53%. Analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.8600646 earnings per share for the current year.

CES Energy Solutions Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

CEU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$7.00 to C$9.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$8.50 to C$9.75 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.84.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

