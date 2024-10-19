Insider Selling: Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Director Sells 550 Shares of Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.31, for a total value of $156,920.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,787,262.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Autodesk Trading Up 0.8 %

ADSK stock opened at $292.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $294.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.13.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 59.41% and a net margin of 18.21%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $299.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.95.

Get Our Latest Report on Autodesk

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth $26,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 83.3% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.