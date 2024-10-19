Insider Selling: ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Sells $115,055.50 in Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $115,055.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 506,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,598,825.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ACRES Commercial Realty alerts:

On Wednesday, October 16th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 6,309 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $151,163.64.

On Monday, October 14th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4,200 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $104,412.00.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 113 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,802.40.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $100.88.

On Monday, September 23rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 5,159 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $130,109.98.

On Friday, September 20th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 17,075 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $412,019.75.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 27,196 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $661,950.64.

On Friday, September 13th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,503 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $35,455.77.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 3,576 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $89,328.48.

On Monday, September 9th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 699 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $17,461.02.

ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock opened at $15.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 100.49, a quick ratio of 100.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company has a market cap of $124.72 million, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average of $14.25. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $16.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACRES Commercial Realty

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $580,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 16,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price target on ACRES Commercial Realty from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

Read Our Latest Report on ACR

About ACRES Commercial Realty

(Get Free Report)

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.