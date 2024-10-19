Insider Selling: ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Sells $115,055.50 in Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $115,055.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 506,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,598,825.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 16th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 6,309 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $151,163.64.
- On Monday, October 14th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4,200 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $104,412.00.
- On Wednesday, October 9th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 113 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,802.40.
- On Wednesday, September 25th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $100.88.
- On Monday, September 23rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 5,159 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $130,109.98.
- On Friday, September 20th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 17,075 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $412,019.75.
- On Wednesday, September 18th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 27,196 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $661,950.64.
- On Friday, September 13th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,503 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $35,455.77.
- On Wednesday, September 11th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 3,576 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $89,328.48.
- On Monday, September 9th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 699 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $17,461.02.
Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock opened at $15.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 100.49, a quick ratio of 100.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company has a market cap of $124.72 million, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average of $14.25. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $16.13.
Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price target on ACRES Commercial Realty from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.
ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
