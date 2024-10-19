IFG Advisors LLC Buys 8,301 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

IFG Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.1% of IFG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,899,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,934.7% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 203,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,687,000 after purchasing an additional 193,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 150,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $63.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.83. The firm has a market cap of $89.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $64.08.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.