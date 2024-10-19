Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:RIET) Shares Up 1.1% – Here’s Why

Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:RIET – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.21 and last traded at $11.20. Approximately 63,769 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 59,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.08.

Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.45. The company has a market cap of $68.32 million, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF stock. Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC lifted its position in shares of Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:RIET – Free Report) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,050 shares during the quarter. Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 10.3% of Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC owned 0.86% of Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF

The Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (RIET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-dividend-paying, US-listed common and preferred stocks of REITs and real estate operating companies. RIET was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by Hoya.

