Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) CEO Sells $125,573.56 in Stock

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.99, for a total value of $125,573.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,898,368.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of NYSE HOV opened at $206.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.76. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.22 and a 52-week high of $240.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 2.59.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The construction company reported $9.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 30 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Hovnanian Enterprises
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com cut Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.
Read Our Latest Report on Hovnanian Enterprises
Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.
Featured Stories
