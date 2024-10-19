Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 908.67 ($11.87) and traded as high as GBX 921 ($12.03). Hilton Food Group shares last traded at GBX 920 ($12.01), with a volume of 102,411 shares changing hands.

HFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,105 ($14.43) price target on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Hilton Food Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.06) to GBX 1,050 ($13.71) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.60 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Hilton Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,470.59%.

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. It offers beef, pork, lamb, poultry, seafood, and vegan and vegetarian food, such as steak, roast, diced, mince, meatloaf, sausages, burgers, meatballs ribs, chops, bacon, gammon, schnitzel, pulled belly, rib rack, smoked loin, shanks, carcass, chicken kabab, chicken drumsticks, chicken tight, chicken wings, half chicken, duck leg, duck half, coated, salmon, white fish, shellfish, fish cakes, smoked salmon, strips, nuggets, pulled, and balls.

