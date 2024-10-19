Gries Financial LLC Has $5.20 Million Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Gries Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Gries Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLT stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $93.87. The company had a trading volume of 25,258,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,481,117. The stock has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.64 and a 200-day moving average of $93.93. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $101.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3128 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

