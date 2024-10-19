Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE) is Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Free Report) by 159.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,071,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,271,680 shares during the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy accounts for about 8.9% of Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Gran Tierra Energy worth $12,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTE. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the first quarter worth $203,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the second quarter worth $696,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the second quarter worth $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Ryan Ellson acquired 12,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $75,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,666 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $595,449.14. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Guidry acquired 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $90,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,672 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,657,252.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 67,000 shares of company stock valued at $410,330 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company's stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Price Performance

GTE stock opened at $6.28 on Friday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.61 million, a PE ratio of 62.75 and a beta of 1.55.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $165.61 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Gran Tierra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

