Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Holdings Raised by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,359,000 after purchasing an additional 37,805 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,369,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,589,000 after buying an additional 36,676 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 20.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,101,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,025,000 after acquiring an additional 308,312 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Goosehead Insurance

In other Goosehead Insurance news, Chairman Mark Evan Jones sold 10,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $894,697.84. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 39,451 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,051.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Goosehead Insurance news, Chairman Mark Evan Jones sold 10,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $894,697.84. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 39,451 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,051.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston sold 4,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total value of $434,511.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $451,300. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,798 shares of company stock worth $6,310,613 over the last three months. Company insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GSHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.10.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

GSHD opened at $96.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 155.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $50.47 and a 1 year high of $100.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.74.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.31 million. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 244.15% and a net margin of 6.71%. Goosehead Insurance’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Further Reading

