Generate Investment Management Ltd Sells 12,496 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Generate Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 44.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,496 shares during the period. Generate Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $13,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,025.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $986.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE LLY opened at $917.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $547.61 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The company has a market capitalization of $872.34 billion, a PE ratio of 135.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $921.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $857.37.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

